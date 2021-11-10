Gossip Girl Sets Thanksgiving Return on HBO Max — Watch Trailer for Part Two

Who’s down for another round of sex, lies and Instagram stories? HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot will resume its first season on Thursday, Nov. 25 (aka Turkey Day!), TVLine has learned.

And considering how the show left things in August, this new batch of Upper East Siders has plenty of drama to sort out. As you may recall, the midseason finale ended with Julien and Obie kissing at a protest; Rafa intercepting a jaw-dropping sex tape that Max sent to Gossip Girl; Aki accidentally coming out to his parents, whose support proved curiously opportunistic; and Audrey, Aki and Max finally having the threesome we all knew was coming.

The second half of Season 1 furthers the tension between Julien and Zoya (“We’re not sisters, we’re not friends — we’re nothing”), introduces yet another love interest for Audrey, and puts Gossip Girl on the map… and not in good way.

Gossip Girl stars Jordan Alexander as Julien, Whitney Peak as Zoya, Tavi Gevinson as Kate, Eli Brown as Obie, Thomas Doherty as Max, Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey, Evan Mock as Aki Menzies, Johnathan Fernandez as Nick, Adam Chanler-Berat as Jordan, Zión Moreno as Luna, Savannah Lee Smith as Monet and Jason Gotay as Rafa.

And lest you think that this is all Gossip Girl has in store for us, don’t forget that HBO Max renewed the reboot for Season 2 back in September.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at the back half of Gossip Girl‘s freshman season, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.