Gossip Girl Renewed for Season 2

Spotted: HBO Max renewing its Gossip Girl reboot for a second season.

The pickup comes less than a month after Gossip Girl‘s midseason finale dropped on the streaming service on Aug. 12; the remaining six Season 1 episodes will debut in November.

The reboot — developed by original Gossip Girl writer and EP Joshua Safran — once again takes place in New York City’s Upper East Side, where a new generation of private school teens is introduced to social surveillance.

Gossip Girl stars Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller, Eli Brown as Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Evan Mock as Akeno “Aki” Menzies, Johnathan Fernandez as Nick Lott, Adam Chanler-Berat as Jordan Glassberg, Zión Moreno as Luna La, Savannah Lee Smith as Monet de Haan and Jason Gotay as Rafa Caparros.

In other Gossip Girl news, the original series — which ran on The CW from 2007 to 2012 — is currently competing in TVLine’s bracket tournament to determine The CW’s Best Show Ever, where it faces Hart of Dixie for a potential spot in the Elite Eight. (Cast your votes here.)

