Search Party to End With Season 5: Get Premiere Date, See First Photos

Time to call off the Search Party.

HBO Max’s cult-favorite comedy will end with its upcoming Season 5, TVLine has learned.

The show’s final run will kick off on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, with all of the season’s 10 episodes available to watch via the streaming service.

The dark comedy’s first three seasons followed the amateur sleuths through “a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial,” per the show’s official’s description. Season 4 saw Dory taken prisoner by Chip, forcing her friends to again form a search party to find her.

In Season 5, following a near-death experience, Dory will become business partners with a charming tech billionaire named Tunnel Quinn (played by Jurassic Park‘s Jeff Goldblum). Per the official synopsis, “Dory folds her old friends Portia, Elliott and Drew into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.”

The season’s guest stars include comedian Kathy Griffin as Liquorice Montague, a conspiracy theorist who’ll take Claire McNulty’s Chantal under her wing as a “co-dependent apprentice,” as well as Hairspray director John Waters, Mythic Quest‘s Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kulenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Larry Owens, Joe Castle Baker and Michelle Badillo. Jeffery Self also will return as Marc.

Do you have feelings about Search Party‘s imminent ending? Click through the photos in the gallery above, then hit the comments and let us know what you think!