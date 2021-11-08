TV Ratings: NFL-Boosted Simpsons and 60 Minutes Lead Non-Sports Fare

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage averaged 11.3 million total viewers and a 3.2 demo rating, down a bit from last week’s preliminary numbers but easily leading the night in both measures. Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Opposite ye olde pigskin….

FOX | Buoyed by a football lead-in, The Simpsons (3.4 mil/1.1) led Sunday’s non-sports fare in the demo. The Great North then did 1.6 ml/0.6, followed by Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.4 mil/0.5 and Family Guy‘s 1.5 mil/0.5.

CBS | A steady 60 Minutes (7.3 mil/0.6) drew Sunday’s biggest non-sports audience, followed by a dipping Equalizer (6.4 mil/0.5) and a steady NCIS: Los Angeles (5.2 mil/0.5). Because someone will ask, an NCIS Hawai’i rerun matched SEAL Team‘s CBS finale.

ABC | AFV (4.2 mil/0.5), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3.4 mil/0.4), Supermarket Sweep (2 mil/0.3) and The Rookie (2.7 mil/0.3) were all steady.

THE CW | Legends of the Hidden Temple (260K/0.1) ticked up.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Remember this is only an exhibition, not a competition, so please — no wagering.