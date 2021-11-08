The Flash and The Atom Brace for 'Armageddon' in Photos From 5-Part Team-Up Event Opener

Ray Palmer aka The Atom is here to lend The Flash a big hand in a first flurry of photos from the speedster series’ five-part “Armageddon” event. The Flash Photos: 5-Part 'Armageddon' Event

Kicking off Season 8 of The CW’s The Flash on Nov. 16 at 8/7c, the team-up event — airing across five consecutive Tuesday nights — finds Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen recruiting a cavalcade of superfriends including Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer/The Atom (formerly of Legends of Tomorrow) as well as Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel (from Supergirl), Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak (from Arrow), Cress Williams’ Black Lightning and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi (from the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event).

That assembly of heroes will face an extraterrestrial threat led by Defiance alum Tony Curran’s Despero, while Arrowverse vets Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will reprise their respective villainous roles of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk.

