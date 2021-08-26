TVLine Items: Flash Casts Alien Foe, Baby-Sitters Club Premiere and More

The Flash‘s upcoming alien enemy now has a face: Tony Curran (Your Honor, Defiance) has joined the CW drama’s five-part Season 8 premiere event, playing the role of the extraterrestrial being Despero.

The character is “a powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible telepathic powers who left his homeworld — Kalanor — under mysterious circumstances,” our sister site Deadline reports. “Now he’s facing a deadly mission on Earth, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put him on a collision course with Team Flash.”

As recently announced, the special event, dubbed “Armageddon,” will feature guest appearances from Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Brandon Routh’s The Atom, Cress Williams’ Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel, Kat McNamara’s Mia Queen and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi. Additionally, Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough are set to reprise their respective adversarial roles of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk.

* The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 will premiere Monday, Oct. 11 on Netflix. Check out fresh photos in the attached gallery, featuring new cast member Kyndra Sanchez as Dawn.

* Law & Order: Organized Crime has tapped the following actors to recur during Season 2, per Deadline: Lolita Davidovich (Shades of Blue), Mykelti Williamson (Chicago P.D.), Guillermo Diaz (Scandal) and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan).

* Doja Cat will host the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday, Sept. 12, our sister site Variety reports.

* UK sci-fi series Intergalactic, which aired on Sky across the pond and on Peacock in the U.S., has been cancelled after one season, Deadline reports.

* Whoopi Goldberg will host ABC’s The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World — a primetime special in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort — on Friday, Oct. 1 (at 8/7c). Celebrities including Anthony Anderson, John Stamos, Marsai Martin, Melissa Joan Hart, Candace Cameron Bure and Gary Sinise; NFL athletes Tom Brady, Phil Simms and Doug Williams; and creative forces Kevin Feige, Pete Docter and James Cameron are slated to appear. Plus, Christina Aguilera and Halle Bailey will perform.

* Apple has released a trailer for the filmed version of the Broadway musical Come From Away, debuting Friday, Sept. 10:

