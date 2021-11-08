The Big Leap, Our Kind of People Both Set for Short Freshman Runs on Fox

As suggested by Fox’s midseason schedule, neither The Big Leap nor Our Kind of People will be getting additional episode orders. Instead, they will wrap their freshman runs early, their renewal fates to be determined in the spring. Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Sources tell TVLine that both freshman shows, being serialized, were always on track to have finite freshman runs and thus were not expecting “back nine” orders or the like. Per our sister site Deadline, The Big Leap will air 11 episodes, while Our Kind of People will run for 12.

The Big Leap‘s eighth episode airs tonight at 9/8c, while Our Kind of PPeople airs Episode 6 this Tuesday at 9 pm.

Season-to-date, The Big Leap is averaging shy of 1.3 million total viewers along with a 0.24 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), ranking last on both counts among all scripted Fox fare. OKOP, averaging nearly 1.5 mil and higher than a 0.3 demo rating, lands one slot higher.

Per Fox’s midseason plan, the freshman drama The Cleaning Lady will claim The Big Leap‘s Mondays-at-9 time slot effective Jan. 3, where it will lead out of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3.

The new country music sudser Monarch as of Feb. 1 will lead out of The Resident on Tuesdays, succeeding Our Kind of People.

