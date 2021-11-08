Fox Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for 9-1-1: Lone Star (Minus 9-1-1), Monarch, Cleaning Lady, Joe Millionaire and More

RELATED STORIES ABC Midseason Dates: black-ish Farewell, More

Fox will ring in the new year with a major schedule revamp, including eight season/series premieres in January alone.

As announced back in May, 9-1-1: Lone Star will return for Season 3 without OG 9-1-1 as its lead-in; instead, the first responders spinoff will lead into the freshman drama The Cleaning Lady on Mondays. (TVLine hears that the 9-1-1s’ reunion could happen as soon as late March.)

Also, I Can See Your Voice will be tasked with being a self-starter in Season 2, where it will lead off Wednesday nights and be paired with the newest Gordon Ramsay entree, Next Level Chef.

And the recently announced twist on Joe Millionaire will open Thursdays, eventually leading into Season 2 of Mayim Bialik’s Call Me Kat followed by the freshman comedy Pivoting.

All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks like this; click new show titles for details/cast info.

SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022

8 pm NEXT LEVEL CHEF (series premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 3

8 pm: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 3 premiere)

9 pm: THE CLEANING LADY (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

8 pm: I Can See Your Voice (Season 2 premiere)

9 pm: NEXT LEVEL CHEF (regular time slot premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm: JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER (2-hour series premiere)

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

8 pm (5 pm PT): Call Me Kat (Season 2 premiere)

8:30 pm (5:30 pm PT): PIVOTING (series premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

8 pm: JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER

9 pm: Call Me Kat (regular time slot)

9:30 pm: PIVOTING (regular time slot premiere)

SUNDAY, JAN. 30

10 pm (7 pm PT): MONARCH (series premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

8 pm: The Resident

9 pm: MONARCH (regular time slot premiere)

