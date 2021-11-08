Legacies First Look: Claire Holt Brings Rebekah Mikaelson Back to Mystic Falls

We don’t know exactly how Klaus would feel about this moment, but we know what he’d say: “Rebekaaaah!”

Claire Holt, who last played Rebekah Mikaelson in the 2018 series finale of The Originals, is making her Legacies debut this Thursday (The CW, 9/8c) — and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the long-awaited return of Hope’s aunt.

Per the episode’s official synopsis, “Hope is tracked down by the one person who could help her. Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her.”

And Bex has good reason to be fearful. In case you missed last week’s game-changing hour, Hope flipped off her humanity switch after transitioning into a full-blown tribrid to defeat Malivore. In other words, the most powerful being in the world is now unleashed upon the world with no moral compass whatsoever.

Elsewhere in the hour, “Josie and Lizzie hold out hope in a seemingly dire situation as MG figures out what he can do to help. Meanwhile, Kaleb wants to set things right and turns to Cleo for guidance.”

Speaking of that last part, TVLine also has an exclusive Cleo/Kaleb-centric clip from Thursday’s episode, in which the pair reflect on everything that went down in the final battle against Malivore. While Cleo grasps at inspirational straws, Kaleb confesses his guilt about his part in handing Hope over to Malivore, leading the muse to shift her focus.

Hit PLAY on the video below for a sneak peek of the episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts about Rebekah’s long-awaited arrival.