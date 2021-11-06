Stranger Things 4 Episode Titles Tease a Curse, a Massacre and Billy (?!) — Plus, Get a Narrowed-Down Release Date

Stranger Things Day keeps on giving, following up Saturday morning’s teaser trailer release with all of the episode titles for Season 4 plus a narrowed-down premiere date. Stranger Things 4: Everything We Know

The reveal video above lists the eight episode titles for Season 4 — including “The Hellfire Club” (Marvel crossover, or the name of the Mean Girls at Eleven’s school?)… “Vecna’s Curse” (a Dungeons & Dragon reference)… “Dear Billy” (is someone writing a letter to Max’s dead brother?)… “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (a new one, or a flashback/revisiting/Sean Astin encore?)… and “Papa” (sniff!). And if you watch to the very end, you find out at least in which season of the coming year — summer — the long-awaited, pandemic-postponed series will return. (Meaning, it will be close to a full three years between Seasons 3 and 4.)

When last we tuned into the Netflix hit, the Mind Flayer had been destroyed with the closing of the portal in the Russian lab underneath the mall, and Jim Hopper seemingly died in the process. Following a three-month time jump, the Byers family and a rendered-powerless Eleven prepared to move out of Hawkins, but not before Mike and Eleven professed their love for each other.

As revealed in the Stranger Things Day teaser trailer, another six months have passed and Eleven has been living with the Byerses in California. In a letter to Mike read as voiceover, the high school outcast effuses over her plans to share “the best spring break ever” with her long-distance beau — though judging by the rest of the preview, that looks far easier said than done!

Previous teases for Season 4 revealed that David Harbour‘s beloved Hopper is alive and well (in Russia), while the Hawkins Laboratory (or a facility much like it) appears to be back in business, with mad scientist Martin Brenner seen entering a nursery for youngsters with special abilities.

Want more scoop on Stranger Things, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.