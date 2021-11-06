Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Reveals Eleven's New Life in [Spoiler], (Doomed?) Plan to Reunite With Mike

Stranger Things Day — November 6 (as in the date in 1983 that Will Byers went missing) — got off to a scary-good start this morning, with a Season 4 “location reveal” that turned out to be a proper, illuminating and thrilling teaser trailer. Stranger Things 4: Everything We Know

When last we tuned into the Netflix hit (well over two years ago now, and counting), the Mind Flayer had been destroyed with the closing of the portal in the Russian lab underneath the mall, and Jim Hopper seemingly died in the process. Following a three-month time jump, the Byers family and a rendered-powerless Eleven prepared to move out of Hawkins, but not before Mike and Eleven professed their love for each other.

So, where did Eleven and the Byerses move to? As revealed in the teaser above, another six months have passed and Eleven is… a California girl! In a letter read as narration, she effuses over her plans to see Mike and share “the best spring break ever” — though judging by the rest of the preview… , well, you know what they say about man planning and God laughing.

Not revealed in the teaser trailer is any narrowing-down of Stranger Things 4‘s “2022” premiere date.

Previous teases for the long-awaited, pandemic-postponed Season 4 revealed that David Harbour‘s beloved Hopper is alive and well (in Russia), while the Hawkins Laboratory (or a facility much like it) appears to be back in business, with mad scientist Martin Brenner seen entering a nursery for youngsters with special abilities.

Meanwhile on the casting front, Fleabag vet Brett Gelman (who plays lovable conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman) and Priah Ferguson (Lucas’ scene-stealing sis Erica Sinclair) are now full-fledged series regulars. As far as new faces, Robert “Freddy Krueger” Englund will play a menacing mental patient and Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones) plays one of the Russians who have in their custody the “late” Jim Hopper. Other new hires include Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), Grace Van Dien (The Village), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands), Mason Dye (Bosch) and Nikola Djuricko (Legends).

Want scoop on Stranger Things, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.