Ratings: Ghosts Eyes Audience High; SVU and Sheldon Lead Non-NFL Fare

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Thursday Night Football coverage averaged 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, down sharply from last week‘s preliminary numbers but still leading the night in both measures. Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Opposite ye olde pigskin….

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.8 mil/0.6), United States of Al (4.7 mil/0.4) and Ghosts (5.8 mil/0.5) all dipped in the demo, while B Positive (4.2 mil/0.4, vote in romance poll) and Bull (4.4 mil/0.3) were steady. In total audience, Ghosts, B Positive and Bull all rose to season highs.

NBC | The Blacklist (3 mil/0.3), SVU (4.3 mil/0.6) and Organized Crime (3.2 mil/0.5) all added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

THE CW | Walker (1 mil/0.1) and Legacies (430K/0.1, read recap) both added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC | The Queen Family Singalong drew 3.4 mil and a 0.5.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.