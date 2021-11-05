The Flash and Riverdale, Following Their 5-Episode Premiere Events, to Return in March — on New Nights

RELATED STORIES The CW's Midseason Schedule Teams Superman & Lois With Naomi, Sets Dynasty, Charmed and Kung Fu Returns

The CW's Midseason Schedule Teams Superman & Lois With Naomi, Sets Dynasty, Charmed and Kung Fu Returns Legacies Recap: Who Didn't Survive the 'Final' Battle With Malivore?

After The Flash and Riverdale complete their season-opening, much-ballyhooed five-episode “events,” the two CW shows will ride the pine until March 2022 — at which time they will each christen brand-new time slots.

The Flash is due to kick off Season 8 on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8/7c, with the first of five weekly installments in the “Armageddon” team-up event. That same night, Riverdale at 9 pm will launch its five-week “RiverVale” event, featuring a crossover from Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Spellman (of the late Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

After The Flash presumably survives “Armageddon,” the veteran Arrowverse drama will resume Season 8 on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 pm — its first time slot change ever — where it will lead into the Season 2 premiere of Kung Fu.

Riverdale similarly will resume its fifth season on a new night, Sunday, March 6 at 8 pm (lead-out TBA).

Check out The CW’s complete, dizzying midseason schedule here.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.