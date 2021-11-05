The CW's Midseason Schedule Teams Superman & Lois With Naomi, Sets Dynasty, Charmed and Kung Fu Returns

The CW has released its midseason schedule for late December through early March, and there is a lot to process. So pull up a chair, grab and a pen and paper, and follow carefully.

For one, we have a Season 2 premiere date for the hit freshman series Superman & Lois, which will be paired on Tuesday nights with newcomer Naomi (as in the DC superhero series exec-produced by Ava DuVernay).

On the scripted front, there are also season premiere dates for Dynasty (which is Monday-bound, at least for a bit), Charmed and Kung Fu, plus a kickoff time for the All American: Homecoming spinoff.

(And as detailed here, both The Flash and Riverdale are bound for a months-long hiatus after their season-opening five-episode “events,” and they will each return on brand-new nights.)

Want scoop on any of the shows below? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

MONDAY, DEC. 20

8 pm Dynasty Season 5 premiere (new night!)

9 pm Dynasty (a second new episode)

FRIDAY, JAN. 7, 2022

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us midseason return

9 pm Nancy Drew midseason return

TUESDAY, JAN. 11

8 pm Superman & Lois Season 2 premiere

9 pm NAOMI series premiere

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

8 pm Legends of Tomorrow midseason return

9 pm Batwoman midseason return

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

8 pm Legends of the Hidden Temple

9 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3 premiere

9:30 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories (second new episode)

MONDAY, JAN. 17

9 pm 4400 midseason return

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

8 pm Walker midseason return

9 pm Legacies midseason return

MONDAY, FEB. 21

8 pm All American midseason return

9 pm ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING series premiere

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

8 pm Riverdale midseason return (new night!)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

8 pm The Flash midseason return (new night!)

9 pm Kung Fu Season 2 premiere

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

8 pm Charmed Season 4 premiere

9 pm Dynasty (sorta-new… but not night)

Want scoop on any of the shows above? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.