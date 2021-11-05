The CW's Midseason Schedule Teams Superman & Lois With Naomi, Sets Dynasty, Charmed and Kung Fu Returns

The CW has released its midseason schedule for late December through early March, and there is a lot to process. So pull up a chair, grab and a pen and paper, and follow carefully.
For one, we have a Season 2 premiere date for the hit freshman series Superman & Lois, which will be paired on Tuesday nights with newcomer Naomi (as in the DC superhero series exec-produced by Ava DuVernay).
On the scripted front, there are also season premiere dates for Dynasty (which is Monday-bound, at least for a bit), Charmed and Kung Fu, plus a kickoff time for the All American: Homecoming spinoff.
(And as detailed here, both The Flash and Riverdale are bound for a months-long hiatus after their season-opening five-episode “events,” and they will each return on brand-new nights.)
MONDAY, DEC. 20
8 pm Dynasty Season 5 premiere (new night!)
9 pm Dynasty (a second new episode)
FRIDAY, JAN. 7, 2022
8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us midseason return
9 pm Nancy Drew midseason return
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
8 pm Superman & Lois Season 2 premiere
9 pm NAOMI series premiere
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
8 pm Legends of Tomorrow midseason return
9 pm Batwoman midseason return
SUNDAY, JAN. 16
8 pm Legends of the Hidden Temple
9 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3 premiere
9:30 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories (second new episode)
MONDAY, JAN. 17
9 pm 4400 midseason return
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
8 pm Walker midseason return
9 pm Legacies midseason return
MONDAY, FEB. 21
8 pm All American midseason return
9 pm ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING series premiere
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
8 pm Riverdale midseason return (new night!)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
8 pm The Flash midseason return (new night!)
9 pm Kung Fu Season 2 premiere
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
8 pm Charmed Season 4 premiere
9 pm Dynasty (sorta-new… but not night)
