Grace and Frankie Adds Dolly Parton, Completing 9 to 5 Reunion

Doralee, Judy and Violet together again!

Netflix announced Friday that Dolly Parton will guest-star during the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie, reuniting her with former 9 to 5 costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Further details — including a character name and plot details — are being kept under wraps. New on Streaming

For the uninitiated: 9 to 5 was released in 1980, and starred Parton, Fonda and Tomlin as the above-mentioned Doralee, Judy and Violet, three working women who decide to get revenge on their sexist boss (played by Dabney Coleman). The movie went on to gross over $100 million at the box office. A sitcom of the same name eventually launched on ABC in 1982, where it spent three years before continuing for two more seasons in first-run syndication; the cast at different points included Rita Moreno, Sally Struthers and Jeffrey Tambor. The popular film also spawned a 2009 Broadway musical of the same name.

Grace and Frankie completed production on its 16-episode final season earlier this week. The first four episodes were released on Aug. 13 as part of a surprise drop, to tide fans over between Season 6 (which was released Jan. 15, 2020) and the remaining 12 episodes of Season 7 (which will premiere sometime in 2022). At 94 episodes, the single-camera comedy makes history as Netflix’s longest-running original series ever, surpassing Orange Is the New Black (which ended with 91 episodes).

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season,” Fonda and Tomlin said in a joint statement in 2019. “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly their kids as well. We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things — just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

