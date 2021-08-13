Grace and Frankie Surprise: First 4 Final Episodes Can Be Streamed Now

RELATED STORIES Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix's Live-Action Series Reveals Cast

This Friday the 13th is Grace and Frankie fans’ very lucky day.

It has been a long 19 months since the comedy graced your Netflix queue with Season 6, so stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin this Friday morning made a surprise announcement — that the first four episodes of the seventh and final season are available to stream right now.

“It’s been quite the year and a half, and we could all use a duo like Grace and Frankie in our lives right about now,” Netflix said in a statement. “So, as a treat, Jane and Lily are giving you the first four episodes of the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie.”

Fonda and Tomlin’s video announcement should appear below — though who knows what gremlins will play havoc in the middle of the night; I’m very asleep by now.

It was previously noted that with Season 7’s 16-episode order, Grace and Frankie made history as the longest-running Netflix original series ever, out of both comedy and drama, by producing 94 total episodes.

Now if you experience deja vu watching the premiere, it may be because the comedy’s entire ensemble — Fonda, Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn and Ethan Embry, as well as showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris — gathered last year for a virtual table read of the final season’s opener, which is titled “The Fallout.”

The other, final 12 episodes of Season 7 will premiere in 2022.

