Dave Chappelle's The Closer, Maid Crack Nielsen Top 10 Streaming Chart

Despite (or because of?) courting a bit of controversy, Dave Chappelle: The Closer landed on Nielsen’s Top 10 U.S. streaming ranking in its first week of eligibility, while another Netflix offering, Maid, also made its debut on the short list.

For the Week of Oct. 4, Netflix’s Squid Game led Nielsen’s ranking of streaming originals for a second straight week, once again belonging to the “3 Billion Club” with a little over that many total minutes viewed.

The hit Korean thriller was followed by Netflix’s Maid (which amassed 1.9 billion minutes over 10 episodes), the farewell run of Netflix’s On My Block (776 million), Netflix’s Midnight Mass (707 million), and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (507 million).

Rounding out the Top 10 were Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show (505 mil), Chapelle’s aforementioned comedy special (399 mil*), Netflix’s Lucifer (359 mil) and Sex Education (283 mil), and the first eight episodes of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (248 mil).

* Breaking down the viewership for The Closer, Nielsen noted the stand-up special drew a 59 percent male audience (making it the most male-skewing program on this week’s list), while 40 percent of the audience was African American.