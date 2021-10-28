Squid Game Dominates Nielsen Top 10 Chart Again, Joins '3 Billion Club'

Netflix’s Squid Game utterly dominated Nielsen’s latest U.S. streaming ranking, and it did so by joining the elite “3 Billion Club” — as in, total minutes viewed during the week-long evaluation period. Squid Game Burning Qs!

Netflix’s YOU was the first to join the 3 Billion Club, racking up 3.2 billion viewing minutes during the week of Dec. 30, 2019. Tiger King (twice), Ozark (three times), The Umbrella Academy and The Crown (for the week of Nov. 16, 2020) followed in accomplishing the feat.

Among original streaming series, Squid Game for the week of Sept. 27 amassed 3.26 billion viewing minutes across its nine episodes, nearly tripling its closest competitor. Netflix’s Midnight Mass placed second with 1.17 billion minutes, followed by Lucifer (536 million), The Great British Baking Show (524 million), and Sex Education (469 million).

Rounding out that week’s Top 10 originals were Ted Lasso, Goliath, The Circle, Only Murders in the Building’s first seven episodes and the complete season of What If…?