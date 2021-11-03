Snowpiercer: Season 3 Premiere Date Set for Already-Renewed TNT Drama

Snowpiercer‘s wheels will again start turning when Season 3 premieres Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 — almost exactly a year to the day that the TNT drama’s sophomore revolution began. Cable TV Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

Season 2 of the dystopian drama ended with the exploding of the XXXL Snowpiercer/Big Alice train into two — after which the streamlined, 10-car “pirate train” doubled back to find stranded engineer Melanie Cavill. Alas, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Alex (Rowan Blanchard) would discover that Melanie didn’t survive her elongated isolation at a remote research station. (Or did she? As TVLine’s post mortem confirmed, Jennifer Connelly will be back for Season 3.)

Elsewhere on the Season 3 casting front, Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) will play Asha, though no character details have been made available, while Mike O’Malley (who plays Roche) and Chelsea Harris (as Mr. Wilford’s right-hand advisor Sykes) have been promoted to series regular.

Snowpiercer has already been renewed for a fourth season, announced back in July.