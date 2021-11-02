The Wonder Years Adds Richard Gant as Gramps, All American's Spence Moore II as Dean's Vietnam Vet Brother

RELATED STORIES The Wonder Years, Home Economics Get Full-Season Orders at ABC

Two new relatives will be visiting the Williams family in ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot.

TVLine can exclusively reveal that Richard Gant (Greenleaf, The Neighborhood) has been tapped to play Grandaddy Clisby, Bill’s father and Dean’s grandfather, who is described as a man stuck in his ways and determined to maintain his independence.

Meanwhile, All American’s Spence Moore II has been added as Dean’s nurturing older brother Bruce, the eldest Williams child and a star athlete who was drafted in the Vietnam War.

Grandaddy Clisby will make his debut in this Wednesday’s episode (8:30/7:30c), titled “Independence Day,” as Kim’s campaign for a car coincides with the need to take his keys away. “Bill proposes a solution that is only pleasing to him: Kim can drive, so long as she takes her grandfather and Dean around town,” according to the official synopsis. “Later on at the mall, Dean is worried about seeming uncool when Clisby ends up chaperoning him and his friends, but Clisby has a few crowd-pleasing tricks up his sleeve.”

Bruce will arrive in the Dec. 1 episode, “Home for Christmas,” which finds the war vet trying to assimilate back into regular life. Per the official description, “Dean can’t wait to spend Christmas with his older brother, Bruce, when he returns home from Vietnam. But adjusting to life back in Montgomery comes with unexpected challenges for Bruce, and the rest of the Williams family rely on their favorite holiday traditions to bring cheer.”

The Wonder Years, which is a reimagining of the beloved comedy starring Fred Savage, follows Dean’s humorous recollections — as narrated by Don Cheadle — of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the late ‘60s. Debuting in September, the reboot earned a full-season order from ABC last month.