The Wonder Years, Home Economics Get Full-Season Orders at ABC

Both the freshman comedy The Wonder Years and Home Economics' sophomore run have earned full-season "back 9" orders at ABC.

A “reimagining” of ABC’s original Wonder Years from 1988-93, the new series follows a middle-class Black family in late-1960s Montgomery, Ala., as told through the point of view of 12-year-old Dean Williams (played by Elisha “EJ” Williams). It premiered on Sept. 22 to 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, tallies that grew to 6.4 mil/1.9 with delayed viewing factored in — making it ABC’s best comedy launch in two years.

To date, The Wonder Years’ freshman run has averaged 2.6 mil and a 0.5 (in Live+Same Day numbers) — or 4.8 mil and a 1.3 with Live+7 playback, tying The Conners as ABC’s top-rated comedy.

Meanwhile, Home Economics — which follows “the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings” (played by Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Tatro) — thus far this season has averaged 2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (in Live+Same day numbers), down just a tick from its seven-episode freshman run last spring. With Live+7 playback factored in, its averages grow to 3.6 mil and a 0.9.

