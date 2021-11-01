TV Ratings: CBS Dramas, The Rookie Drop Against World Series/NFL Combo

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage outpaced the preliminary numbers for the World Series Game 5 on Fox. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

SNF averaged 13 million total viewers and a 3.5 demo rating, up a tick from last week’s early data. The World Series meanwhile averaged 12.7 mil and a 2.8, marking the Fall Classic’s best numbers thus far.

Going up against the two sportsing heavyweights….

CBS | 60 Minutes (7 mil/0.6), The Equalizer (6.3 mil/0.6), NCIS: Los Angeles (5 mil/0.5) and SEAL Team (3.2 mil/0.3, read recap/take poll) were all down by varying degrees, with SEAL Team hitting series lows ahead of today’s move to Paramount+ exclusivity. (At press time, 37 percent of poll respondents said they “absolutely” will follow the military drama to P+, while 48 percent said “never”; click here to get a “free month” code for veterans.)

ABC | AFV (4.1 mil/0.4), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3.5 mil/0.4), Supermarket Sweep (2.2 mil/0.3) and The Rookie (2.6 mil/0.3) were all down a tick, with the light procedural’s Halloween outing hitting and matching series lows.

THE CW | Legends of the Hidden Temple drew its smallest audience yet (220K) while clutching onto its 0.1 demo rating.

