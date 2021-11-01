Tracy Morgan Joins Squidbillies as New Voice of Early Cuyler in Final Season

RELATED STORIES The Last O.G. Season 4 Premiere Recap: A Second Second Chance -- Grade It!

The search is over: Tracy Morgan has been chosen as the new voice of Early Cuyler ahead of Squidbillies‘ upcoming final season, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Of course, Morgan wasn’t the only familiar name up for the role. As you’ll see in the video above, a number of Adult Swim favorites got to “audition,” including George Lowe (the voice of Space Ghost), Spencer Grammer (Rick and Morty‘s Summer), Steve Blum (aka T.O.M. of Toonami) and Squidbillies co-creator Dave Willis (who also voices Aqua Teen Hunger Force‘s Meatwad).

And just to make things even more official, here’s an image you will never be able to erase from your memory:

News of Morgan’s casting comes two months after Stuart Baker (aka Unknown Hinson), who voiced Early for Squidbillies‘ first 12 seasons, was fired over “extremely offensive” Facebook posts that disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement.

Morgan currently stars as Tray Barker on TBS’ The Last O.G., now in its fourth season. He’s previously best known for playing Tracy Jordan on NBC’s 30 Rock (2006–2013), as well as for his seven-season stint on Saturday Night Live (1996–2003).

Squidbillies‘ final season kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 7 with the first of 10 new episodes loaded with “backwoods jackassery.” Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Morgan’s journey to landing the role, then drop a comment with your thoughts on his casting below.