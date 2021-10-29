TV Ratings: United States of Al and Young Sheldon Rise, Blacklist Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ entire Thursday slate grew in audience with ABC’s drama slate taking the week off. TV Shows That Changed Their Premise

In addition to adding viewers, Young Sheldon (6.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating) and United States of Al (4.9 mil/0.5) rose in the demo as well, while Ghosts (5.6 mil/0.5), B Positive‘s soft reboot (4.1 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “B-“) and Bull (4.2 mil/0.3) all held steady.

Fox’s Thursday Night Football (13 mil/3.2) was up sharply from last week’s preliminary numbers.

Elsewhere, NBC’s The Blacklist (2.7 mil/0.3) dipped leading into L&O reruns…. The Season 2 premiere of The CW’s Walker (940K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was steady with its freshman finale (though down from its Season 1 averages of 1.3 mil/0.2), while Legacies (390K/0.1) added some eyeballs week-to-week.

