Jenna Dewan Joins Superman & Lois, Reprising Supergirl Character Lucy Lane

Jenna Dewan is finally making her long-awaited return to the Arrowverse.

The actress, who portrayed Lois Lane’s younger sister Lucy Lane in the first season of then-CBS drama Supergirl, will recur in the upcoming second season of The CW’s Superman & Lois, according to THR.

This marks the first time viewers will be seeing the Lane sisters together on screen; Elizabeth Tulloch didn’t make her Arrowverse debut as Lois until The CW’s “Elseworlds” crossover in 2018, two years after Dewan was last seen as Lucy.

Dewan is joining an incredibly small list of Arrowverse actors to visit Superman & Lois. Thus far, only David Ramsey’s John Diggle has crossed paths with the Man of Steel in Smallville. (An Easter egg involving Supergirl was originally penciled in for Season 1, but it ended up on the cutting room floor.)

Following her 13-episode stint in National City, Dewan proceeded to recur on Fox’s The Resident and star in Netflix’s musical drama Soundtrack. As of late, she has been recurring on ABC’s The Rookie, where she plays the titular Officer John Nolan’s latest love interest, firefighter/Army reservist/Capoeira instructor Bailey Nune.

Superman & Lois returns for its second season in 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing the Lane sisters together at last? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.