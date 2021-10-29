Servant Season 3: Leanne's Paranoia Spirals Out of Control in New Teaser — Plus, Get Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Servant Season 2 Finale Recap: Did Creepy Josephine Bring Jericho Back?

The past is a pesky little bugger, and it’s coming back with a vengeance in Season 3 of Servant. The fun all begins Friday, Jan. 21 with the first of 10 episodes, Apple TV+ announced Friday.

When the new season picks up, it’s three months after the death of Aunt Josephine and the events of the Season 2 finale (read a recap here), and in the newly released sneak peek (embedded above), Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) is extra paranoid. The poor girl, who now seems well-ensconced in the Turner household, is having nightmares of her creepy “aunt” and the horrors she left behind in the Church of the Lesser Saints. Despite the family’s hopes for normalcy with their returned baby Jericho, it’s very clear from the clip that they’re not out of the woods just yet. Not even close.

—

In addition to Free, Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell and Rupert Grint will all reprise their roles for Season 3, alongside new addition Sunita Mani (Mr. Robot, GLOW).

For the uninitiated, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy turns their lives upside down, opening the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

M. Night Shyamalan and Jason Blumenthal executive-produce, with Shyamalan and his daughter Ishana lined up to direct.

Sufficiently creeped out by the new footage? Drop some comments and let us know if you’ll be watching the Turners’ next chapter.