Elite Renewed for Season 6, Ahead of Season 5 Premiere; Short Stories Also Returning With 3 Holiday Episodes

Netflix just can’t get enough of Elite. The streamer announced Thursday that it has renewed the Spanish-language teen drama for Season 6, well ahead of its Season 5 premiere.

What's more, Netflix has confirmed three new holiday-themed installments of the short-form spinoff Elite: Short Stories: "Phillipe, Caye, & Felipe" (premiering Wednesday, Dec. 15), "Samuel & Omar" (premiering Monday, Dec. 20) and "Patrick" (premiering Thursday, Dec. 23).

Set at an upper-class secondary school, Elite follows the relationships between three working-class scholarship students and their wealthy classmates. Season 4, which dropped June 18 and earned a TVLine reader grade of “C+,” concluded with the departure of two original cast members: Guzman (played by Miguel Bernardeau) decided to join his pal Ander (Arón Piper) as the two left town to travel the world. (This was after Guzman accidentally killed Armando, who had attacked Ari, and then Rebekah and Samuel helped Guzman cover up the crime, of course.)

Joining the Season 5 cast are Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere (Cable Girls) and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia (Juacas). A premiere date has not yet been announced.

A premiere date has not yet been announced.