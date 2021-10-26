Dopesick Episode 5 Sneak Peek: A Whistleblower Emerges

RELATED STORIES Dopesick Episode 4 Recap: The Doctor (Tragically) Becomes the Patient

Paula Greene was a Purdue sales rep who asked one too many questions about OxyContin addiction and lost her job because of it on Hulu’s limited series Dopesick.

And when the drama’s Episode 5 airs this Wednesday, viewers will discover what happened to Paula (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Caitlin Mehner) after she left the company.

In the exclusive clip above, Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Ramseyer (Castle Rock‘s John Hoogenakker) pays a visit to Paula’s home and tries to convince her to testify against Purdue and the company’s willful negligence when it came to understating the addiction rates of its opioid, which led to a nationwide crisis.

At first, Paula stares at Randy’s badge a little too long, and then she confesses that six months after getting the boot at the Big Pharma company, she was convinced that she was being followed. She then closes the blinds, indicating that she’s still not sure she’s not being surveilled.

“Sales reps are like a bunch of frat boys that just want to make money,” Paula eventually tells Randy in the clip. “Deep down, they all know it’s built on a lie that the drug’s less addictive than other opioids. But, you know, when you have an FDA label that says it’s safe, you can convince yourself that it’s fine.”

Are you looking forward to Episode 5 of Dopesick?