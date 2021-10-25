WBTV Condemns Ruby Rose's Comments About Batwoman Co-Star Dougray Scott

RELATED STORIES Batwoman's Camrus Johnson Weighs In on New Ruby Rose Kerfuffle: 'It Is VERY Hard to Be Fired When You're the Lead'

Warner Bros. Television on Monday took aim squarely at former Batwoman lead Ruby Rose’s recent allegations about her onetime TV dad, Dougray Scott.

“We condemn the comments made by Ruby Rose about Dougray Scott,” the studio’s latest statement reads. “Warner Bros. has found Mr. Scott to be a consummate professional, and never received any allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part. Mr. Scott was greatly respected and admired by his colleagues, and was a leader on the set.”

Warner Bros. Television also reiterated that it did not pick up Rose’s option to continue as the series’ star in Season 2 “because of multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed by the Studio.”

Amid a(n ongoing) stream of Instagram Stories that started Oct. 20, Rose admitted that she “fought people on set, yes… because I wanted safety” — yet “never raised my voice on a set” during her one-season run. In the same breath, she alleged that Scott (who played Jacob Kane through Season 2) “hurt a female stunt double” and “yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted [and verbally] abused women.”

Some outlets (including UK tabloids), in sharing the “abuse” allegation against the Scottish actor, failed to establish context suggesting it was of a verbal nature.

In a statement to sent TVLine last week, Scott said, “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by [Ruby Rose]; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

Rose’s Instagram last week also alluded to numerous instances that would seem point to unsafe filming practices during Batwoman Season 1 (during which a PA was left paralyzed by an on-set accident); alleged that then-WBTV chief Peter Roth had guilted her into returning to work following major surgery (to fix two herniated discs) after just 10 days; and claimed that showrunner Caroline Dries privately agreed that the superhero series’ original star had sustained the aforementioned injuries on set “yet later denied it entirely and said it happened during yoga.”

Over the weekend, Rose shared screenshots of emails and texts with Dries and others, documenting some of the issues/concerns that she raised in real-time during her Season 1 run.

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio,” the WBTV said in an Oct. 20 statement, “the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”