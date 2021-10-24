SNL: Kieran Culkin to Host in November

RELATED STORIES SNL Video: Jason Sudeikis Tracksuits Back Up for 'What Up With That?' — With Oscar Isaac and 'Cousin Greg'

SNL Video: Jason Sudeikis Tracksuits Back Up for 'What Up With That?' — With Oscar Isaac and 'Cousin Greg' SNL Video: Jason Sudeikis Is the Ghost of Biden Past in Cold Open

It’s time for Roman Roy to let off a little steam.

Kieran Culkin, who stars on the hit HBO drama Succession, will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Nov. 6, it was revealed during this week’s episode.

Although it will be his first time taking center stage in Studio 8H, Culkin did appear in a small role during his brother Macaulay’s Season 17 hosting stint. (That episode aired on Nov. 23, 1991.)

The actor’s other TV credits include Fargo and Go Fish, and on the film side of things, Igby Goes Down, Margaret and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Culkin will be supported by musical guest Ed Sheeran, who will be following up his two previous performances in 2014 and 2017. The musician dropped his latest single “Shivers” on Sept. 13. His fourth album “=” (pronounced Equals) is set for release on Oct. 29.

SNL returned for its 47th season in October with a four-episode run that included Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West and Rami Malek as hosts, along with this weekend’s emcee Jason Sudeikis. Meanwhile, Succession‘s third season premiered Oct. 17 (read a recap here), and Culkin’s co-star on the New York-based series, Nicholas Braun, appeared in last night’s “What’s Up With That?” sketch (watch video here).

How do you think Culkin will fare, Succession fans, and should we expect a parody of the Roy family? Drop some comments below and let us know your thoughts.