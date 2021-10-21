Ghosts Gets Full-Season Order at CBS

CBS is taking up residence with Ghosts, handing the freshman supernatural comedy a full-season order, TVLine has learned. (An exact episode count for Season 1 was not announced.) 2022 Broadcast Renewal Scorecard

Ghosts‘ double-episode premiere averaged 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, and the subsequent Oct. 14 episode actually ticked up in the demo. With Live+7 DVR playback factored in, the sitcom’s debut enjoyed the largest gain of all new and returning comedy premieres this season, adding 2.2 million viewers.

“We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start,” Thom Sherman, CBS Entertainment’s Senior EVP of Programming, said in a statement. “We’ve loved Ghosts since day one, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you’ll find anywhere on television this season.”

The series stars Rose McIver (iZombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Never Have I Ever) as Sam and Jay, a Manhattan couple who inherit a big countryside estate that is also home to a comical group of spirits who died over different periods in history: There’s 1700s militiaman/dandy Isaac (The Other Two‘s Brandon Scott Jones); ’80s scout troop leader Pete (What We Do in the Shadows guest star Richie Moriarty); Prohibition singer Alberta (Young Sheldon‘s Danielle Pinnock); pants-less ’90s finance bro Trevor (Asher Grodman); a Native American named Sasappis (Austin & Ally‘s Román Zaragoza); a ’60s hippie named Flower (Jane the Virgin‘s Sheila Carrasco); Viking Thorfinn (Doom Patrol‘s Devan Chandler Long); and Hetty (Devious Maids’ Rebecca Wisocky), Sam’s distant relative from the 1800s and a former owner of the estate.

As previously reported, new dramas NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International also scored full-season orders earlier this month.

Ghosts — which is based on the BBC One sitcom — airs Thursdays at 9/8c. Are you excited for more episodes? Hit the comments to let us know!