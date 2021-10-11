NCIS: Hawai'i and FBI: International Get Full-Season Orders at CBS

CBS has granted full-season orders to both NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International, marking the first broadcast network to go all-in on any freshman launches this fall. Fall TV Predix for NCIS: Hawai'i, CSI and More

In these still-uncertain pandemic times, it is unclear exactly what a “full season” will ultimately add up to beyond either freshman show’s initial 13-episode order.

NCIS: Hawai’i, airing Mondays at 10/9c (after the relocated OG NCIS), stands as the fall’s most watched series launch, having debuted to 6.6 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers). Its average audience thus far is 9.3 million with delayed playback, improving the CBS time slot by nearly 400 percent YOY.

FBI: International, meanwhile, debuted to 6.4 million viewers and with DVR playback averages 8.8 million, making it the No. 3 new series in total audience (trailing NCIS: Hawai’i and NBC’s La Brea). It has improved its Tuesday-at-9 time slot by some 350 percent, as part of an FBI trifecta that on average outdraws the competition by more than one million viewers.

“These two terrific new dramas are off to a tremendous start,” CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well. We applaud the talented producers, writers and casts on their compelling storytelling and performances, which are clearly resonating with viewers.”

Among CBS’ other fall launches, CSI: Vegas was always conceived as a 10-episode “limited” season, and the single-cam comedy Ghosts only premiered last week.

