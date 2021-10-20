TVLine Items: John Wick Prequel Casts Winston, New P.D. Boss and More

Starz’s John Wick prequel series The Continental has found its Winston Scott: Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant, The Originals) will star as the younger version of Ian McShane’s movie character, our sister site Deadline reports.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, the three-night event takes John Wick fans back to 1975 New York City, where a young criminal named Winston Scott (Woodell) navigates the city’s nefarious underbelly in an attempt to take control of The Continental, a notorious hangout for all manner of ne’er-do-wells.

As previously reported, Mel Gibson will play a character named Cormac. Also joining the ensemble, per Variety, are Mishel Prada (Vida), Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom), Hubert Point Du-Jour (The Good Lord Bird), Jessica Allain and Nhung Kate.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Chicago P.D. has promoted executive producer Gwen Sigan to showrunner, replacing Rick Eid, who will remain an EP while focusing on his showrunning duties at FBI and the Law & Order revival, per Deadline.

* Selling Sunset Season 4 will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Netflix.

* F Is For Family‘s fifth (and final) season will be released Thursday, Nov. 25 (aka Thanksgiving) on Netflix.

* Wipeout will return with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 11 on TBS.

* discovery+ and OWN have announced The Great Soul Food Cook-Off, a cooking competition celebrating Black chefs and the Black culinary traditions that are the cornerstone of American cuisine. The six-episode series will debut Saturday, Nov. 20.

* Prime Video has set a Friday, Dec. 3 premiere for Harlem, a single-camera comedy from Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver and starring Meagan Good (Deception), Grace Byers (Empire), Shoniqua Shandai (I Am the Night), Jerrie Johnson (Good Trouble) and Tyler Lepley (The Haves and the Have Nots).

* Hulu has set a Friday, Dec. 17 premiere date for Mother/Android, its original sci-fi movie starring Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Algee Smith (Euphoria) and Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds).

* Everybody Loves Natti, a six-episode docuseries following Dominican reggaeton superstar Natti Natasha, will premiere Friday, Nov. 19 on Prime Video. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?