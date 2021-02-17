Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy Join Girls Trip Writer's Harlem Comedy

RELATED STORIES Truth Seekers Cancelled After 1 Season

Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy are both heading to Harlem, as the latest cast additions for Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver’s new Amazon comedy.

Created and written by Oliver, Harlem is a single-camera comedy following the lives of four women — friends from their college days at NYU — as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams. Previously announced casting includes Meagan Good (Deception), Grace Byers (Empire), Shoniqua Shandai (I Am the Night), Jerrie Johnson (Good Trouble) and Tyler Lepley (The Haves and the Have Nots).

Joining the mix in recurring roles are Goldberg (The Stand) as Dr. Elise Pruitt, the intense new department head at Columbia University, and Guy (A Different World) as Patricia, a wealthy mom who wants her daughter Quinn (Byers) to give up her seemingly failing career as a designer and just settle down.

In addition to Oliver, Harlem‘s exec producers include Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Kim Lessing, Grammy winner Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés.