The Flash Has Just 7 Days Until 'Armageddon' in First Trailer for 5-Part Superhero Team-Up Event

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Season 6 Trailer Teases Spooky 'Rivervale' Event, Sabrina's Arrival... and a Possessed Betty?!

Riverdale Season 6 Trailer Teases Spooky 'Rivervale' Event, Sabrina's Arrival... and a Possessed Betty?! The CW Acquires Leonardo da Vinci Drama With Freddie Highmore, Australian Teen Pregnancy Comedy

It looks as if Barry Allen has only one week to get his affairs in order, in the first teaser trailer for The Flash‘s season-opening, multi-episode “Armageddon” event.

Kicking off Season 8 of The CW’s The Flash on Nov. 16 at 8/7c, the team-up event — airing across five consecutive Tuesdays — finds Grant Gustin’s Barry recruiting a cavalcade of superfriends, including Brandon Routh’s The Atom (see photo), Cress Williams’ Black Lightning, Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak (from Arrow), Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel (from Supergirl) and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi (from the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event).

Said assembly of heroes will face an extraterrestrial threat led by Defiance alum Tony Curran’s Despero, while Arrowverse vets Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will reprise their respective villainous roles of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk.

Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.