Ghosts Adds Veep Vet Matt Walsh to Play Hetty's Robber Baron Husband

Ghosts‘ Woodstone Mansion is about to get even more haunted: The CBS comedy has tapped Emmy nominee Matt Walsh (Veep) to appear in an episode airing later this season, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Walsh will play Elias, a “gregarious robber baron” and “philandering scoundrel of a man” from the 19th century who also happens to be the husband of Sam’s ancestor Hetty, played by series regular Rebecca Wisocky. “Elias has spent the past 130 years of his afterlife locked in a vault in Woodstone Mansion, left alone to think about the choices he made while he was alive,” per the official description. The role is currently slated for one episode, but there is the possibility for him to recur.

Ghosts stars Rose McIver (iZombie) as Sam, who inherits a dusty old mansion that’s haunted by all the people who have died on the property over the years — and after taking a spill down the stairs, Sam can see and hear the ghosts, too. Uktarsh Ambudkar plays Sam’s husband Jay, with Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long and Sheila Carrasco playing the resident ghosts.

Debuting earlier this month on CBS, Ghosts has performed admirably in the ratings in its first two weeks, drawing 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating with last Thursday’s airing.

A TV comedy veteran, Walsh is best known as press secretary Mike McLintock on the HBO political comedy Veep, which wrapped up a seven-season run in 2019. (The role earned Walsh a pair of Emmy nominations for supporting actor in a comedy in 2016 and 2017.) His other TV credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, black-ish and Parks and Recreation.