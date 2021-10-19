Call Me Kat Season 2, New Comedy Pivoting and Ramsay's Next Level Chef Get January Premiere Dates on Fox

Fox is set to ring in the new year with Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q. 2021-22 TV Preview

The network announced Tuesday that midseason comedy Pivoting will premiere on a special night — Sunday, Jan. 9 at 8:30/7:30c — following an NFL doubleheader and the Season 2 premiere of Mayim Bialik sitcom Call Me Kat.

One week prior, on Sunday, Jan. 2, Fox will use another NFL doubleheader to launch Gordon Ramsay’s latest competition series Next Level Chef.

Regular time slots for all three series will be announced at a later date. For now, Fox’s midseason launch plan looks like this:

SUNDAY, JAN. 2

8 pm Next Level Chef series premiere

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

8 pm Call Me Kat Season 2 premiere (now under new management)

8:30 pm Pivoting series premiere

Pivoting, a single-camera comedy starring starring Coupe (Happy Endings), Goodwin (Once Upon a Time) and Q (Designated Survivor), centers on three women whose bond strengthens after the death of their childhood best friend. “Faced with the reality that life is short,” the trio makes “desperate attempts to find happiness,” ultimately discovering that “it’s never too late to screw up your life,” according to the official logline. Tommy Dewey (Casual), JT Neal (Bless This Mess) and Marcello Julian Reyes (Modern Family) co-star.

Next Level Chef, meanwhile, is described as “a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!” The competition will feature “the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one and other with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar.”