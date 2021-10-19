A Million Little Things: Ryan Hansen, Azie Tesfai and Mario Van Peebles to Guest-Star in Season 4

RELATED STORIES Supergirl Sneak Peek: Alex and Kelly Are Cute Crimefighting Girlfriends

The Friends of Jon are getting a few new recruits.

Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars), Azie Tesfai (Supergirl) and Mario Van Peebles (Damages) will recur on A Million Little Things this season, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Hansen and Tesfai will debut in the Oct. 27 episode. He’ll play Camden, who is described as “a handsome and charming professional hockey player.” She’ll portray Cassandra, a very good publicist helping Rome with his documentary.

Elsewhere in that episode, per the official synopsis: “Gary’s attempt to make things right for Sophie comes with unexpected repercussions. Eddie realizes Nicole needs help in her own ways, and Maggie connects more with Jane. Katherine discovers something new about herself.”

Van Peebles, who will play Regina’s father Ronald, will first appear in the Nov. 3 episode, titled “Six Months Later.” During that hour, Rome will encounter an unexpected development related to his film.

In addition to playing Veronica Mars surfer dude Dick Casablancas, Hansen’s TV work includes roles on Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, Teachers, 2 Broke Girls and The Mindy Project. Tesfai currently portrays Supergirl‘s Kelly Olsen (aka Guardian); her prior TV credits include Jane the Virgin, NCIS: Los Angeles and The Kominsky Method. And in addition to Damages, Van Peebles’ TV resume includes stints on All My Children, Superstition, Hellcats, Nashville and Bloodline.

Do you have thoughts about these A Million Little Things guest stars? Let us know in the comments!