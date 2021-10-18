Ratings: Sunday Night Football Slips, CBS Dramas Dip With Delayed Starts

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Sunday Night Football match-up between the Steelers and Seahawks averaged 13.2 million total viewers and a 3.6 demo rating, down sharply from last week to veritably match season lows. It's the 2022 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

Elsewhere:

ABC | AFV (4.2 mil/0.4), Supermarket Sweep (2.5 mil/0.4) and The Rookie (2.7 mil/0.3) were all steady, while Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (4.1 mil/0.4) ticked up in the demo.

THE CW | Legends of the Hidden Temple (260K/0.1) and Killer Camp (270K/0.0) matched last week’s premieres.

FOX | The Simpsons did 1.5 mil/0.5, followed by The Great North‘s 1 mil/0.4, Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.2 mil/0.4 and Family Guy‘s 1.3 mil/0.4.

CBS | Due to massive NFL overrun, these numbers are incredibly TBD, but as of now 60 Minutes as showing 9.9 million viewers/1.3 rating, followed by The Equalizer‘s 6.9 mil/0.7 and NCIS: LA‘s 5 mil/0.5. SEAL Team aired outside of primetime in many markets, so no data on that front — though TVLine readers gave the two-part premiere an average grade of “A.”

