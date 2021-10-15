YOU Boss Reveals the Emotional Storyline We Won't See in Season 3

RELATED STORIES YOU Season 3 Shocker: EP Explains Why [Spoiler] Had to Die in Episode 1

Now streaming on Netflix, YOU‘s third season continues to explore how Joe Goldberg’s childhood traumas shaped him into the man he is today. But there’s another important piece of his story that never made it to the screen.

Actor Mark Blum, who recurred in the show’s first season as bookstore owner Mr. Mooney, was set to reprise the pivotal role in a series of flashbacks in Season 3. But that changed when the actor died of complications from the coronavirus in March 2020.

“If you think about how old Young Joe is in these [Season 3] flashbacks, we envisioned a story that led us to when he first met Mr. Mooney,” showrunner Sera Gamble tells TVLine. “We were really excited to explore how that relationship was at the beginning. You see a little of the middle and the end of it in Season 1, so we wanted to tell a story that led him out of those [group homes] that he was in and towards the bookstore. I was really excited about it.”

On a personal note, Gamble adds, “Mark Blum was an extremely talented actor and such a pleasure to work with. We were just devastated. This is the first time I’ve ever experienced having to rewrite a storyline because something so tragic has happened.”

Of course, there are still a few familiar faces that make brief appearances throughout YOU‘s third season. Keep an eye on TVLine all weekend for coverage, including the story behind the season’s first kill.

In the meantime, drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 3 below.