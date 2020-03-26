Mark Blum, Longtime Character Actor, Dead of Coronavirus Complications

Mark Blum, a veteran character actor who appeared on dozens of TV series throughout his career, has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.

Blum’s small-screen career kicked off in the ’80s with a guest spot on the medical drama St. Elsewhere, and he went on to appear in episodes of numerous shows, including Roseanne, Frasier, NYPD Blue, The West Wing, The Practice and many more. TV Stars Who Died in 2020

More recently, Blum’s TV credits included The Blacklist, Elementary, The Good Fight and Succession. His last guest role was on the one-and-done Fox drama Almost Family, and he’ll make a posthumous appearance on Billions‘ upcoming fifth season. Blum also recurred on Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle, where he portrayed piccolo player Union Bob.

Blum carved out a career in film, as well, most notably as Madonna’s love interest, Gary Glass, in the 1985 dramedy Desperately Seeking Susan. He was also known for his roles in Crocodile Dundee (as newspaper editor Richard Mason) and Shattered Glass.

The actor also held several stage roles, with Broadway credits that included the plays Lost in Yonkers, The Best Man and The Assembled Parties.

“With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week,” the off-Broadway theater Playwrights Horizons shared on Twitter Thursday. “Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you.”