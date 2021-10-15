TVLine Items: Power Book II Trailer, Harry Potter Quiz Show Video and More

“Do you want to be on the run for the rest of your life?” asks the new trailer for Power Book II: Ghost‘s second season, which premieres Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8/7c on Starz. The video also teases a cameo from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s character Kanan Stark.

In the upcoming episodes, Tariq St. Patrick (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) is still trying to outrun a legacy that haunts him. “Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family,” per the official synopsis. “With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) and his new partner, Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson), as well as Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate). All of these options come with a steep price, so it’s back to business with the Tejadas.”

But “with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) has to question if Tariq is what’s best for her family as she seeks to protect her nephew’s professional basketball prospects at all costs,” the description continues. “Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane (Woody McClain) again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca, a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one, forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he’s going to sacrifice to get it.”

* USA Network has renewed the unscripted series Miz & Mrs for a 10-episode Season 3, to air in 2022.

* Common (Never Have I Ever, Hell on Wheels) has joined the Apple TV+ dystopian drama Wool, about “a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep.” The actor will play Sims, the silo’s Head of Judicial Security.

* In Starz’s Gaslit, the untold story of Martha Mitchell’s role in exposing Watergate, Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio) will play Nixon adviser Chuck Colson, Nat Faxon (Friends From College, Married) will play White House chief of staff Bob Haldeman, and Carlos Valdes (The Flash) will play Paul Magallanes, one of the FBI agents assigned to the Watergate case.

* Superman & Lois tapped Djouliet Amara (Guilty Party) to recur during Season 2 as Amara, a new Smallville High student whose past is riddled with secrets, our sister site Deadline reports.

* TBS and Cartoon Network have conjured a first look at Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, hosted by Academy Award winner (and When Nature Calls host!) Helen Mirren. The four-part competition series will debut a new episode every Sunday, beginning Nov. 28, on TBS. The series will also be available on HBO Max early next year.

