Golden Globes, Snubbed by NBC, to 'Announce' Next Winners in January

Five months after NBC announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes, the organization behind the embattled awards show has set a date to at least announce its next batch of winners.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set a Nov. 15 deadline for submissions in TV and movie categories. Nominations will be revealed on Dec. 13, leading up to an announcement of winners on Jan. 9, 2022.

NBC announced back in May that it will not broadcast the 79th Golden Globes ceremony, after the HFPA was besieged by scandal for its lack of representation behind the scenes. (At the time, of the organization’s 87 members, not one was Black. The HFPA ultimately announced plans to reform its bylaws in an effort to diversify its membership — though many in the industry found the proposed changes unsatisfactory. In fact, both Netflix and WarnerMedia confirmed that they would cease working with the HFPA until “meaningful” change was enacted.)

Earlier this month, the HFPA added 21 new members — six who identify as Black, five who identify as Asian, six who identify as Latinx, and four who identify as Middle Eastern/North African.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement upon cancelling its 2022 telecast. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right…. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

NBC’s bicoastal and mostly virtual February broadcast of the 78th Golden Globes delivered one of the gala’s smallest audiences in … well, a while. Averaging 6.9 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, the Globes were down more than 60 percent from the previous year’s numbers — and marked the ceremony’s smallest audience since 1995 (which was the last year that TBS hosted the show before turning it over to NBC).