Hawkeye: New Trailer for Disney+ Series Teases Linda Cardellini's Return

RELATED STORIES WandaVision Agatha Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn Eyed at Disney+ [Report]

WandaVision Agatha Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn Eyed at Disney+ [Report] What If...? Finale Recap: Guardians of the Multiverse -- Plus, Grade Season 1

Clint Barton’s other half is getting some long-overdue face time in the newest Hawkeye trailer.

The new promo for Marvel’s latest Disney+ standalone series, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 24 with the first two of its six episodes, offers a fleeting glimpse of Linda Cardellini’s Laura Barton. The character — who has popped up on the big screen in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Endgame, had been conspicuously missing in the trailer that dropped last month.

Hawkeye introduces Jeremy Renner’s titular archer to a young female archer named Kate Bishop (played by Dickinson‘s Hailee Steinfeld). The young protégé — who is a big fan of Hawkeye’s — is described as being equally as annoying and she is charismatic.

Bishop first surfaced in the 2000s in the pages of Young Avengers comics. She and Hawkeye officially joined forces in the marksman’s solo comic that ran from 2012 to 2015.

Hawkeye marks Disney+’s fourth live-action Marvel series, following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.