The Challenge: All Stars Renewed for Season 2 — See Who's Coming Back

The Challenge legends will live to compete again: Paramount+ has renewed the All Stars off-shoot for a Season 2, TVline has learned.

The new season will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 11, with additional episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

The 24 familiar faces returning to compete in Season 2 include: Ayanna Mackins, Brad Fiorenza, Casey Cooper, Cohutta Grindstaff, Darrell Taylor, Derek Chavez, Derrick Kosinski, Janelle Casanave, Jasmin Reynaud, Jodi Weatherton, Jonna Mannion, Katie Doyle, Kendal Darnell, Laterrian Wallace, Leah Gillingwater, Melinda Collins, MJ Garrett, Nehemiah Clark, Ryan Kehoe, Sophia Paquis, Steve Meinke, Teck Holmes, Tina Barta and Tyler Duckworth.

The Challenge: All Stars’ first season featured some of the series’ most iconic players, including Trishelle Cannatella, Mark Long, Ruthie Alcaide and more as they fought, scratched and clawed their way toward victory and a whopping $500,000 prize — which ultimately went to Yes in the season finale.

In addition, the franchise’s main series is currently airing Season 37 on MTV Wednesdays at 8/7c.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the renewal news.

Excited for more Challenge OG’s to return to the fold? Drop a comment and tell us which returning players you’re already rooting for.