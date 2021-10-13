TVLine Items: Money Heist Teaser, Legends Vets Return and More

After a deadly start in Volume 1, Money Heist is upping the ante in the first teaser for the series’ dramatic conclusion.

Premiering Friday, Dec. 3 with its final five episodes, Volume 2 marks the end of the heist. But before the action wraps up, the Professor will snap out of his grief-stricken stupor and come up with a plan to save the rest of the Bella Ciao bandits.

“In the last few hours, I’ve lost people very dear to me,” the Professor intones in the super-amped clip. “And I won’t let anyone else fall because of this heist.” The teaser also suggests that Bogota somehow escapes from the Bank of Spain (unless that’s a flashback), Lisbon gets apprehended and the Spanish Army is closing in.

* Legends of Tomorrow‘s 100th episode (airing Wednesday, Oct. 27) — in addition to the return of Wentworth Miller’s Leonard Snart — will also feature encores by former cast members Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), Victor Garber (Dr. Martin Stein/Firestorm), Franz Drameh (Jax/Firestorm), Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/The Atom), Falk Hentschel (Carter Hall/Hawkman) and Courtney Ford (Nora Darhk), EW.com reports.

* Netflix has acquired the global streaming rights to all 26 episodes of the original Cowboy Bebop anime, to drop on Thursday, Oct. 21 — four weeks before the Friday, Nov. 19 premiere of its live-action series starring John Cho. (The episodes currently stream on Hulu.)

* The Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2022 will move from ESPN to ION and Bounce.

* Apple TV+’s animated Harriet the Spy will premiere with its first five episodes on Friday, Nov. 19, with Beanie Feldstein (Impeachment: American Crime Story) voicing the “titular role” of Harriet, and Jane Lynch (Glee) voicing Ole Golly. Watch a trailer here.

* HBO has released the full trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11, which premieres on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 10:40 pm. (Subsequent episodes will air at 10:30 pm.)

* Netflix has released a trailer for Gentefied Season 2, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 10:

