Legends: Wentworth Miller to Return as Captain Cold in 100th Episode

At least one very special guest will be in attendance for Legends of Tomorrow‘s 100th episode: Former cast member Wentworth Miller will reprise his role as Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold, in the CW series’ milestone installment, TVLine has learned.

Airing Oct. 27 and directed by leading lady Caity Lotz, the hour revisits past Legends seasons through the eyes of the Waverider’s A.I. Gideon (played by Amy Louise Pemberton), who will be a flesh-and-blood member of the team in Season 7.

“The whole episode really is predicated on memory and Gideon’s memory,” executive producer Phil Klemmer tells TVLine. “It occurred to us, in being forced to do a retrospective of 100 episodes, that Gideon, really, is the only person who saw everything. Obviously, Sara Lance has been there from the very beginning, but she’s just a person. There were things that she missed. And so, we were really excited about going back through the seasons and sort of tracking the evolution of the show and doing that through Gideon’s eyes.”

“We also wanted to give a chance for the newest generation of Legends, the Astras and Spooners of the team, to meet up with some of the original gang,” Klemmer adds. As such, longtime fans of the show can expect “some special guest stars” like Miller to appear during Episode 100.

Miller first played Snart/Captain Cold on The Flash before moving to the spinoff Legends, where he was a series regular until Snart’s tragic, heroic death at the end of Season 1. The actor later returned as Earth-X doppelganger Leo-X, aka Citizen Cold, in the Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Earth-X,” followed by an arc during Legends Season 3.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 premieres on its new night, Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on The CW.