Legends of Tomorrow: Matt Ryan to Play New Character in Season 7 — Plus, Watch 'Avalance' Wedding Sneak Peek

Legends of Tomorrow unleashed a bevy of news during its Comic-Con @ Home panel on Sunday, including this surprise twist: Matt Ryan will be back as a series regular for Season 7… but as a different character!

“While John Constantine’s arc on the show is coming to an end in Season 6, Matt Ryan’s journey with the Legends is not over,” executive producer Phil Klemmer revealed during the Q&A. Ryan will next take on the role of Dr. Gwyn Davies, an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century who might be the team’s only hope next season.

“As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone,” added Ryan, who first appeared on the Arrowverse spinoff in Season 3. “The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I’m really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends.”

Additionally, it was announced that Amy Louise Pemberton — who has voiced the Waverider AI’s Gideon as a series regular for the past six years — will portray a flesh-and-blood version of Gideon in the real world in Season 7.

But that’s not all! A trailer for the remainder of Season 6 offers a sneak peek of the highly anticipated “Avalance” wedding, which is rudely interrupted by a familiar foe, and hints at the dark ending possibly in store for Constantine. Plus, there are wacky magic mushroom-fueled adventures and a Clue-like episode!

Finally, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Mixtape (Songs from the Original Television Soundtrack) will be available via Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon and more on Aug. 20. The tracklist includes the David Bowie–inspired “Space Girl,” Brandon Routh’s “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac,” “I Surrender,” “Puppets of Tomorrow” and “Sweet Baby James.”

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 is currently airing Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. Season 7, meanwhile, is slated to premiere Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 8 pm.

Press PLAY above to watch the newly released trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts on all the big news!