Ratings: The Voice, NCIS Lead Monday; Big Leap, Ordinary Joe Eye Upticks

In the latest TV show ratings, an eventful episode of CBS’ NCIS drew 7.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, dipping on both counts yet still commanding Monday’s largest audience. NCIS: The Best Moments From Gibbs' Exit

TVLine readers gave Mark Harmon’s send-off an average grade of “B+.”

Opening CBS’ night, The Neighborhood (5.2 mil/0.6) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.9 mil/0.5) were steady, while at 10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i (5.1 mil/0.4) dipped in the wake of earning a full-season order.

Over on NBC, The Voice (6.8 mil/0.9) dipped week-to-week yet still topped Monday in the demo. Ordinary Joe (3 mil/0.5) is looking at its first possible uptick since premiering.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Dancing With the Stars (4.4 mil/0.6) dipped, but The Good Doctor (3.6 mil/0.4) was steady.

FOX | 9-1-1 (5 mil/0.8) was steady, while The Big Leap (1.3 mil/0.3) rose a tenth in the demo.

THE CW | Roswell New Mexico‘s double-episode finale averaged 500K/0.1 — or pretty much steady week-to-week. TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A,” while Season 3 as a whole netted an “A-.”

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!