The Conners Sneak Peek: Fred Savage Returns as Darlene's Storm-Chasing (?!) Shrink Ahead of Dan's Wedding

A natural disaster reunites Darlene with her therapist in TVLine's exclusive sneak peek at The Conners' big wedding episode.

Airing Wednesday at 9/8c, “The Wedding of Dan and Louise” promises a “far-from-perfect walk down the aisle.” But first, the Conner clan will have to make it to church on time, which is easier said than done as a tornado approaches Lanford — you know, the kind of tornado that only touches down once every 32 years.

As the weather worsens, Darlene looks out her passenger-side window and recognizes Fred Savage’s Dr. Harding, who is moonlighting as a storm chaser (or, more specifically, as one of the Twister Hunters). Once Darlene fills Harding in on her current drama — she’s got her ex-boyfriend and the guy she was going to take to Hawaii in the backseat — Harding suggests that driving into a tornado may just be the “best thing” she could do right now.

Savage’s return to The Conners is part of ABC’s “Return to Wonder” Wednesday. The network’s comedy block will pay homage to the original Wonder Years, with Dan Lauria (aka Jack Arnold) set to guest-star on The Goldbergs (at 8 pm), and Danica McKellar (Winnie Cooper) confirmed to appear on Home Economics (at 9:30). The Wonder Years reboot, meanwhile, will feature a nod to the original series’ iconic theme song (at 8:30).

In addition to Savage, the Conners episode introduces Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones) as Harris’ new boyfriend, veteran tattoo artist/single father Aldo. Additional guest stars include Nat Faxon (as Jackie’s boyfriend Neville), Darien Sills-Evans (as Becky’s friend-with-benefits Mikey) and Brian Austin Green (as Wellman worker Jeff). (Fun fact: Faxon, who is driving Darlene & Co., previously co-starred opposite Savage in Netflix’s Friends From College.)

